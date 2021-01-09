salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 5,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00.

CRM stock opened at $222.04 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $203.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,002,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $562,413,000 after acquiring an additional 428,180 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.97.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

