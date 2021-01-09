Salvo John T. Santo Sells 176,689 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $8,841,517.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,239 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $52.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 2.21.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 105.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 24,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

