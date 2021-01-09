Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gabelli lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. G.Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 55,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

