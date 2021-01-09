Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $21.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

SAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 67.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

