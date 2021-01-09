Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $182.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.83.

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $86.66 on Friday, reaching $82.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,365,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $181.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day moving average is $151.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

