Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $192.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $86.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,365,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,798. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,908 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,091 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,929,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

