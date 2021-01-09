Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT.F) (ETR:SRT) Shares Down 2%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT.F) (ETR:SRT)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €333.00 ($391.76) and last traded at €337.00 ($396.47). Approximately 2,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €344.00 ($404.71).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €339.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €302.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.54.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT.F) (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

