Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Receives $46.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BFS shares. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 14.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 171,365 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 111.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 44.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BFS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 73,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,606. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
