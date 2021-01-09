Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BFS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Saul Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NYSE BFS opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $760.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 14.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 171,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 16.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Saul Centers by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 111.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

