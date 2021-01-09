Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.48 ($7.63).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €6.66 ($7.83) on Tuesday. Schaeffler AG has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.12.

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

