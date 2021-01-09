Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SDGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Michael Lynton sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $666,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $265,518.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,518.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,840,165 shares of company stock worth $230,166,586 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 148.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in Schrödinger by 146.7% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 685.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $88.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

