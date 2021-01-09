Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBCF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $33.27.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $190,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

