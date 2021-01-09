Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

