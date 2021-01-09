Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAMY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 19,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,159. Sega Sammy has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $582.75 million during the quarter.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

