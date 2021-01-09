Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Hercules Capital by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 459,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 108,793 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Hercules Capital by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 106,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 72,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol L. Foster purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

