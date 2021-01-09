Sei Investments Co. Has $166,000 Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 90.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,999 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the third quarter valued at $554,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 292,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 25.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 151,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 19,762 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $359,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,262 shares in the company, valued at $678,168.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,961. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

