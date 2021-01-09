Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,848 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Canon by 66.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Canon during the third quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Canon by 592.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Canon during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

CAJ opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.44. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.