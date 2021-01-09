Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,016 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,016 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $12,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 910,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $26.12 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

