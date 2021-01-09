Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,848 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Travelzoo worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 11.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZOO opened at $9.78 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $110.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lowered Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

