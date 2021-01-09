Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OTCMKTS:SEKEY opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 92.89 and a beta of 1.04. Seiko Epson has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

