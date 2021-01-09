Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Receives $6.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Shares of WTTR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 449,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,908. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 58.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 518.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.