Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio Sells 6,006 Shares

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SEM opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

