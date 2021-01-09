Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEM. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.14.

NYSE SEM opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $109,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,348. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

