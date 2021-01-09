Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives $58.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.47 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

