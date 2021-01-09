Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE SRE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.78. 2,843,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.34. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

