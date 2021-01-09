Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.94

Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.94 and traded as high as $40.22. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 21,038 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $355.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $390.29 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 430.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 153,309 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 152.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 44,894 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 231.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

