Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) VP Sells $602,640.00 in Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $602,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SCVL opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $565.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.28. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.10 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 230.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 96.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth $202,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCVL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.