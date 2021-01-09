Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €164.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €152.13 ($178.97).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAE traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €153.00 ($180.00). 65,660 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €139.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €139.24. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 1 year low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 1 year high of €168.60 ($198.35).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.