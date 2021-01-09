Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.71.

SSTK stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.00. 291,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,534. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $77.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 42.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

