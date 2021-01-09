SI-BONE, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for SI-BONE in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. The company had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SIBN. ValuEngine cut SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut SI-BONE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

SIBN opened at $28.26 on Friday. SI-BONE has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 13.18.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $971,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,732 shares of company stock worth $8,990,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

