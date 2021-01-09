SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of SI-BONE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 13.18. SI-BONE has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.37.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The business had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,153,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,732 shares of company stock worth $8,990,427 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,480,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

