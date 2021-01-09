Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $174.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $153.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY stock opened at $144.96 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.48.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.