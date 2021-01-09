SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO)’s (SIL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$16.65 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.23.

SIL stock opened at C$13.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -20.03. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 29.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

