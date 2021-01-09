Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $25.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,875. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $34.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other news, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $464,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.