Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $239,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKY traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.43. 437,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,425. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 2.74.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $322.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.25 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.