Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,146,807.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $2,678,800.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,258,800.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $2,197,200.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $68.10 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Smartsheet by 20.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

