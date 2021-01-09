Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target to $30.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RDUS. BidaskClub downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.45 million. Research analysts predict that Radius Health will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Radius Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Radius Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,480,000 after buying an additional 120,974 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.