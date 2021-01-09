Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Up 5.3%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.82 and last traded at $52.44. Approximately 20,543,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 15,826,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of -70.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $2,637,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $1,412,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,410,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,167,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,275,131 shares of company stock valued at $85,331,637.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 6,509.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,855,000. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

