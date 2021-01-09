Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SLDB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Solid Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.55.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $405.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

