Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.00.

SLDB has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.55.

NASDAQ:SLDB traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,940,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,918. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $405.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.09. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

