Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.66

Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.79. Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 37,500 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.16 million and a P/E ratio of -58.46. The company has a current ratio of 34.83, a quick ratio of 34.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56.

Get Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) alerts:

Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.