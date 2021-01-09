Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

