Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Shares of SOHO opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Sotherly Hotels at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

