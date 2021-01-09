South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. South State has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.16.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $385.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.78 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South State will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,503.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,720.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in South State by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in South State by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in South State by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in South State by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

