SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 151,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $73.68.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

