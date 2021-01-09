Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Raised to $93.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

SPB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

NYSE SPB opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $81.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 40.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 215.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.