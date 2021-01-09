Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SAVE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.29.

SAVE opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 45,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 90,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

