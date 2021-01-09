Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $351.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cfra raised Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.93.

SPOT traded up $21.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.11. 2,199,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,442. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

