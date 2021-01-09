Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Up 5.4%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $332.60 and last traded at $331.36. 977,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 889,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cfra raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.35 and its 200 day moving average is $271.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,190 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 177.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 718,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,879,000 after acquiring an additional 555,409 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 233.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,687,000 after acquiring an additional 496,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $107,048,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

