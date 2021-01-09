Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $251.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NYSE SPOT traded up $21.75 on Wednesday, hitting $353.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,442. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $354.60. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,190 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 718,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,879,000 after acquiring an additional 555,409 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,687,000 after acquiring an additional 496,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

